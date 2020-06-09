Toledo Zoo set to reopen to members with new regulations in place

The Toledo Zoo is reopening to members only Friday after being closed for 13 weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but operations at the zoo will be different than they were before.

The zoo will be open Wednesdays through Sundays only, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with the park closing at 5 p.m. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays for deep cleaning.

All visitors must purchase a time-reserved ticket.

A maximum amount of 2,500 visitors will be allowed in at one time, and all guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face covering upon entering all buildings and interacting with zoo staff.

"One of the first things they will notice is you will come in through the Anthony Wayne Trail, and you will check in at those parking booths," Zoo CEO and executive director Jeff Sailer said. "When you first come in and we will ask our members to reserve online, that will be a touchless interaction there, that will show you have reserved your time and you can walk right into the zoo."

Other changes of note as the zoo prepares to reopen:

• The ProMedica Museum of Natural History and Aquarium will be open with limited traffic. All other animal viewing is outdoor observation only.

• 2-way and 1-way traffic patterns have been implemented to encourage social distancing. The pedestrian bridge is open with two lanes marked.

• All visitors must park and enter through Anthony Wayne Trail. The Broadway parking lot and entrance are closed.

• No outside food and beverage will be allowed, except required medical items and baby formula.

• All indoor buildings, with the exception of the ProMedica Museum of Natural History and Aquarium, will remain closed.

• The Splash Pad and all rides will remain closed.

• The pedestrian tunnel under the Anthony Wayne Trail and elevator are closed.

For further information, visit the Toledo Zoo Reopening Plan on this page.