Toledo Zoo to debut new interactive exhibit called The Barnyard

The Toledo Zoo is introducing a new exhibit this summer, The Nancy L. and Martin Davidson Barnyard, a year-round interactive exhibit where guests can meet alpacas, goats, pigs, and other farm animals.

The Barnyard is located in the historic Lodge, just off the Zoo's main plaza on the south side. The exhibit has more than 3,000 square feet of indoor space and 8,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Entrance to the Barnyard will be included with Zoo admission. Guests can feed the animals for a small fee.