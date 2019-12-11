Toledo Zoo welcomes new tiger, Titan

The Toledo Zoo is home to a new Amur tiger, Titan.

He's 3 1/2-year-old and weighs 370 pounds, coming to Toledo from the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Mich. He was born at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Neb.

Titan's transfer was part of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation. Once he's acclimated to his new home, Titan will be introduced to 8-year-old Talya, with the hope of producing offspring.

“Tigers are an iconic species that many look forward to viewing when visiting a zoo and we are eager to work with a young male for the first time in a long time," Toledo Zoo president and CEO Jeff Sailer said in a press release. "The mammal staff is already training with Titan and are hopeful for successful breeding."

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are the world's largest cats, averaging 10 feet in length with weights between 390 and 660 pounds.

The species is listed as endangered; it's believed only 400 Amur tigers remain in the wild, a remote temperate forest in Russia.