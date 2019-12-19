Toledo announces 2020 football schedule

The University of Toledo announced its 2020 football schedule, highlighted by the Rockets first game against Michigan State in nearly 100 years.

Toledo travels to East Lansing, Mich., to face the Spartans on Sept. 19. Game times for the individual games haven't been announced yet.

The Rockets, who finished 6-6 last year open the season Sept. 5 at Tulsa, then return home the next week for their home opener against San Diego State. They close out their non-conference schedule with a home date against FCS foe Central Connecticut State on Sept. 26.

Toledo's four non-conference opponents 20-19 in 2019 -- not including upcoming bowl games for Michigan State and San Diego State.

In Mid-American Conference games, UT hosts Ball State, Central Michigan, Ohio, and rival Bowling Green. They'll travel to face Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, and Akron.