Toledo announces street closures for temporary outdoor dining expansion

Following an announcement late last month that restaurants in Toledo will be allowed to expand seating into the public right-of-way, the city announced street closures to help increase business.

https://www.13abc.com/content/news/Expanded-street-dining-options-could-be-coming-soon-to-Toledo-570823541.html

Adams Street between 20th and 17th streets will be closed, as will Adams between 15th and 14th. Huron Street will be closed between Monroe and Washington streets.

The streets will be closed from 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Fridays, and 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, beginning this week.

The City of Toledo will provide picnic tables in the street, and many of the establishments will have tables and chairs outdoors.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, patrons must be seated at a table to be served in one of these areas. Groups of more than ten people will not be permitted. All alcohol must be purchased from a bar or restaurant and served outdoors in an Outdoor Refreshment Area official cup.