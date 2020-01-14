Toledo bar owner agrees to not reopen Walle Rocket's Bar

The owners of a bar that had been identified as a problem spot by area residents have agreed to not seek a trial or reopen the bar.

Olivia Mata, the owner of Walle Rocket's Bar on Sylvania Ave., will sell the property and liquor license to a new owner, someone who is not a family member or currently associated with the business.

In exchange, the city of Toledo agreed to not padlock the bar or label is a nuisance.

The bar had been closed since October on a temporary injunction, following complaints from the city and council members. The latest incident was the fatal shooting of Sterling Parker, 25, on October 23.

According to The Blade, police records show officers had been called to the bar 41 times since 2015 related to assault, disorderly conduct, fights, and shootings.