FormLabs in Toledo part of Ohio effort to ramp up coronavirus testing

The swabs used to collect samples in the state of Ohio's accelerated coronavirus testing program will be manufactured in Toledo.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the effort Wednesday, saying FormLabs will be part of a statewide effort to 3D print 200,000 swabs by the end of April.

The state also developed a liquid transport medium needed for the tests.

Researchers at The Ohio State University are leading the project. The test kits will be distributed throughout the state in an effort to accelerate testing, which is considered a crucial component to allow Ohio to lift much of the economic shutdown that's left thousands struggling with an under-prepared unemployment system.

Gov. DeWine also announced an expansion of the partnership with Battelle. The company will sanitize personal protective equipment for first responders throughout the state.

Beginning this Friday, local law enforcement agencies and EMS agencies can bring their packaged N-95 masks to any OSHP post in the state. The patrol will then bring those masks to Battelle in Columbus. The company will sanitize them and SSHP will bring the masks back to each post, and agencies can then come back and pick them up.