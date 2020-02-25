Toledo-based business announces move to Rossford

Capital Tire is making the move to an industrial park in Rossford.

The company just announced it is setting up shop in the Harmon Business Park near Amazon.

Today, the city of Rossford officially welcomes the second tenant to the space. The Harmon Business Park is located next to the new Amazon facility that is scheduled to be operational in August.

Capital Tire has been in Toledo for decades. According to the NAI Harmon Group, the company will use a spec building on the site off Bass Pro Boulevard as its new headquarters.

This is the second company to move from downtown Toledo to the business park in Rossford. The first was Denver Wholesale Florist.

