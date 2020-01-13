Toledo-built Jeep wins prestigious award

A huge honor for a Toledo-built Jeep. The Gladiator has been named the 2020 North American Truck of the Year. The prestigious award is given by a panel made up of dozens of automotive journalists.

A lot of automotive awards are given by a single publication or website, but the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards come from a panel of 50 automotive experts. They work for TV, radio, print and digital outlets around the United States and Canada.

The vehicles are judged on things like safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value.

The Corvette Stingray was named Car of the Year. The Kia Telluride took home the top honor for Utility Vehicle of the Year.

