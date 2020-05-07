Toledo cancels 4th of July fireworks, closes public pools for summer

The City of Toledo made an expected but disappointing announcement when Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz confirmed the city's 4th of July fireworks display would be canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

"I know the annual fireworks display over the Maumee River, which draws tens of thousands of people to downtown and East Toledo, is probably the favorite summer activity for our city," said the mayor. "This was not a decision we made lightly. Other cities, including Akron, have already canceled Independence Day fireworks displays because of the COVID-19 threat that will still be present in July.”

Kapszukiewicz also announced the city's public pools would remain closed for the summer, however, the mayor said lunches normally provided to children at the pools during the summer would remain part of the city's plan. Officials are looking for new locations to distribute those meals.

During a Thursday press conference, Kapszukiewicz touched on the upcoming reopening of retail business in Ohio, saying the city has teamed up with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department on how they will enforce rules and orders. Toledo Police currently has had one officer assigned to investigating violations of the orders, and Kapszukiewicz said there may be three officers assigned in the near future.

In addition to requested checks of businesses, there will be unannounced, random checks upcoming after the re-openings. As before, any business found violating the orders will be shut down on the spot.

Kapszukiewicz also confirmed there will be a 25-officer police class beginning in October.