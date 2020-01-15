Toledo choreographer accused of sexual assault arrested Monday

A Toledo dance choreographer accused of sexually assaulting a high school student was arrested Monday.

Jonte Williams was indicted November 15 by a Lucas County Grand Jury on two counts of sexual battery, both third degree felonies.

He was scheduled to appear in court December 2, but he failed to show up. A warrant was issued for $150,000.

Williams was released on a supervised recognizance bond with an electronic monitoring device.

Williams was a hip-hop choreographer at various dance studios in northwest Ohio and Michigan.

He also taught a class at Start High School, but he was not an employee of Toledo Public Schools. Williams was brought into the class as an independent contractor hired by the woman teaching the class.

A female student brought forth allegations involving Mr. Williams and the district notified the Lucas County Children Services agency, per district policy, TPS spokeswoman Patty Mazur told The Blade.