Toledo churches creating new ways to connect

TOLEDO - Typically in times of crisis people turn to the church but on March 16th the Catholic Diocese closed all public masses due to COVID-19.

Father Dave Nuss, the pastor at Little Flower Parish, is livestreaming masses and then those videos are uploaded to youtube.com.

He said he is doing his best to connect to people via phone conversations, facetime, and other forms of social media.

He also said revenue via collection is down about 60 percent due to the fact people cannot attend mass in person.

People are encouraged to mail in a donation or donate online.