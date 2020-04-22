Toledo city employees furloughed five days

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Exempt city workers not already placed on emergency temporary leave will see their salary cut, as the city of Toledo implements a furlough in order to conserve funds during the coronavirus shutdown.
The workers will lose five days of pay over the course of the next ten weeks. Those workers will take five days off between now and the end of the year, to be scheduled with their supervisor.
Here is the complete statement by the city announcing the plan:
As you know, our country is in the midst of a crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, every decision made by the City of Toledo is made considering the impact that it has on each employee and his or her family. As this situation continues to evolve daily, the City of Toledo is taking necessary steps to protect the safety and welfare of our employees and citizens during this state of emergency. In addition, we attempted to find a solution to our current crisis that minimizes the impact on you and your family.
Unfortunately, the City of Toledo has made the difficult decision to apply one (1) unpaid furlough day to your next five (5) pay periods, beginning April 23, 2020. While your unpaid furlough days will be applied between April 23, 2020 and June 30, 2020, you will have until December 31, 2020 to schedule and take the days off work. Please work with your manager to schedule the five (5) days.
The decision to implement five (5) unpaid furlough days affects every employee in the Exempt Service who has not been placed on Temporary Emergency Leave. All employees in Classified Exempt, Executive Exempt, and Unclassified positions are subject to this decision. Again, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented state of emergency requiring the City to take swift, protective actions in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of City employees and the community. Thank you for doing your part to support the City of Toledo.
If you have any questions, please contact your supervisor or applicable Human Resources representative.