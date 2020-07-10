Toledo continues moratorium on water service disconnections

The Ohio EPA's order suspending water disconnections expires today, but the Toledo Department of Public Utilities is continuing its moratorium on water disconnections.

There is no date as of now when the moratorium will be lifted. According to a press release, the department will continue meter recordings and sending monthly invoices.

“We understand this is a very challenging time and we want to encourage those customers needing assistance to reach out sooner rather than later for flexible payment plan options,” Department of Public Utilities Director Ed Moore said.

City staff, in conjunction with the recently formed Water Affordability & Consumer Protection Task Force, are currently in the process of evaluating policies and procedures that will help customers when disconnections for non-payment are reinstated.

The City of Toledo is also evaluating efforts to ensure customers receive plenty of advance notice prior to any shut-off occurring in addition to the current multi-notice procedures.

Customer service representatives are available over the phone Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 419-245-1800 or dpucustomerservice@toledo.oh.gov.