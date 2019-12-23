Toledo crews on scene of structure fire on N. Superior St.

TOLEDO (WTVG) - Crews are the scene of a structure fire at 1028 N. Superior St. in Toledo.
The fire reportedly started in what appeared to be the kitchen area of an old home that had been divided into three apartments. At least one of the three apartments was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone escaped the fire safely.
There are no reported injuries.
E3 onscene 1000 blk N. Superior St fire & smoke showing div 2 multiple unit structure. E3 is attack, E7 water supply, R7 search, E5 Backup, E13Co RIT. #TFDatwork @WTOL11Toledo @13abc @NBC24WNWO @FOXToledo @toledonews @ToledoFire @Ohio_pro_ffs @IAFFNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/J59OX7cHh9— Toledo Firefighters IAFF Local 92 (@IAFF92) December 23, 2019