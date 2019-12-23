Toledo crews on scene of structure fire on N. Superior St.

Updated: Mon 8:32 AM, Dec 23, 2019

TOLEDO (WTVG) - Crews are the scene of a structure fire at 1028 N. Superior St. in Toledo.

The fire reportedly started in what appeared to be the kitchen area of an old home that had been divided into three apartments. At least one of the three apartments was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone escaped the fire safely.

There are no reported injuries.


 