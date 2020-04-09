Toledo crunches budget numbers amid COVID-19 shutdowns

We're starting to get a look at the financial impact of the corona virus epidemic. Everyone knows it will be bad but now we're starting to see some of the numbers and estimates.

Toledo's mayor estimated Thursday the city could be at a loss of $10-$50 million this year. The plans to make that money up are being formulated now.

As we learn new vernacular from the 2020 COVID pandemic, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz Thursday rolled out the phrase "temporary emergency leave."

That could happen for city employees who would no longer receive their pay but keep their health care benefits. They would not be terminated. Some people also call it a furlough.

“Other cities have done this. We'd be foolish not to consider it. This is not something I’m announcing. This is just one of 50 different considerations we're working our way through,” said Kapszukiewicz.

Toledo has about 2700 workers. This emergency leave is intended for non-essential workers. An exact number of those employees is not known yet. City bargaining units will be consulted.

“We have asked our directors to report back to us on whom among their workforce is essential and whom is not," said Kapszukiewicz.

A big financial windfall could be on the way for Toledo. That's issue one which is the city's proposed income tax increase to pay for things like street repairs, fire, police and universal Pre-K. That's still on the primary election ballot that continues through April.

"Certainly the mood and the attitude of the community has changed and a change in mood and attitude could compel voters to do any one of a number of things," said Kapszukiewicz.

The mayor said he hasn't been recently and doesn't plan to campaign for issue one, the focus is on corona virus issues. Kapszukiewicz did say if it passed, it could be somewhat of Toledo’s stimulus.

