Toledo establishes grant program to assist very small businesses

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, along with the Toledo City Council, announced a new initiative on Thursday to provide some financial relief to very small businesses in the city. The initiative, called the Emergency Microenterprise Recovery Grant Program, will provide $5,000 grants to Toledo businesses with five or fewer employees.

The $1 million program was established using funds from the COVID-10 CARES Act Community Development Block Grant, with assistance from Fifth Third Bank. Through that funding, the city will be able to provide up to 200 grants to area businesses who meet the criteria.

“The city of Toledo has established the emergency microenterprise recovery grant to aid in the economic recovery of microenterprises negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “Microenterprises, the smallest businesses in our city, contribute greatly to the vitality of our neighborhoods, support families, create jobs, and are essential to the economic health of our city.”

Applications for the program will be accepted from May 11th through the 24th. You can find additional information on eligibility requirements and fill out an application (starting Monday) here.