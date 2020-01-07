Toledo family seeks closure in 10 year cold case murder

Almost one decade later, Debbie Iler says her son's murder remains fresh in her mind.

"I try not to open this pain up because it's hard to close it," Iler said. "The last 10 years have been hell … to say the least."

On January 10, 2010, deputies were called to the Lake of the Woods Apartments near Bancroft and McCord on reports of a person down. Deputies say they arrived to find Joseph Linares lying on a bedroom floor suffering from gunshots to the chest. First responders rushed the 21-year-old to a nearby hospital where he later died.

"I felt like I was having an out of body experience," Iler said of her son's death. "It wasn't all clicking to me. What did he do so bad that it cost him his life?"

According to reports, neighbors say they saw two suspicious men in the building earlier that day who then ran off after the shooting. Detectives later opened an investigation and put out suspect sketches. Iler says she's heard nothing since.

"It's like he's never existed and nothing's being done about it," Iler said. "We still don't know who, why."

Now nearly 10 years later deputies say Linares' case remains open despite no new leads.

"It's frustrating to have all the leads that you have go cold," Capt. Matt Luettke with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office said.

Luettke says the murder has been reviewed by multiple detectives in recent years. He says at this point the case will likely remain cold unless someone comes forward.

"We'll work any piece of information that comes in, take it as far as we can," Luettke said. “It’s important for the families that are left behind, especially for these homicides.”

It's exactly what Linares' grieving mother hopes will happen as she holds out hope that her son's killer will eventually be caught.

"I'd like to calm those nightmares down," Iler said. "Maybe they will calm down once that closure comes, you know?"

If you know anything about Linares' murder you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (419) 255-1111. You can report tips anonymously and could even be eligible for a cash reward.