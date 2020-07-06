Toledo flag shop sees increase in demand for police flags

Just hours after the death of Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, people were looking for ways to help.

There are many fundraisers in the works, from t-shirts to food even flags.

Joe Stoll is the owner of Toledo Flags in Point Place. He says Monday morning the phone was ringing "off the hook" with people wanting a flag with the thin blue line honoring police officers.

Stoll says people were coming from all across the area to buy the flags as a way to show support for Toledo Police and other officers putting their lives on the line every day.

Stoll tells 13abc he does not want to profit off charity so he is working on a way to use the money from the police flag sales to help local police.