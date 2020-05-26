Toledo girl suffers life threatening injuries after Monday night apartment fire

A girl is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a unit at the Larchmont Apartment complex in Toledo late Monday night.

Crews were dispatched to the apartment in the 1300 block of Slater St. after a 911 call at 10:17 p.m.; the caller said there was fire in one of the apartments and children were outside the apartment with unknown injuries.

When they arrived, Toledo Fire & Rescue crews saw fire and smoke coming from a second floor apartment. They extinguished a fire that was contained to a bedroom 13 minutes after arriving.

Paramedics had to administer life-saving treatment to a girl who was found on the outside of the apartment suffering from severe burns. She was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

There were no other reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire has yet to be officially determined.