Toledo grocery store closing for deep clean amid COVID-19 pandemic

Toledoan Jacqueline Rodriguez says she feels helpless as her mother lies in the hospital battling the coronavirus.

"I love her so much, and we are all rooting for her," said Rodriguez. "It's horrible just not being able to be involved with this whole process."

On Easter Sunday, Rodriguez says she took her mom to Mercy Saint Vincent's Medical Center as she struggled to breathe. She says doctors then placed her on a ventilator and tested for COVID-19, getting a positive result.

"Do you think she got sick at work?," 13abc reporter Michael Bratton asked Rodriguez. "Absolutely," Rodrigez replied.

Jacqueline says her mother is a longtime cashier at Seaway Marketplace off Cherry Street in Toledo. She believes her mom's constant contact with customers is the reason she got sick. Rodriguez says it's all because of the store's lack of proper cleaning and protective procedures.

"There was no one counting how many people are limited to the store, you didn't see any sanitation going on, Rodriguez said of a recent trip to the store.

Inspectors from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department stopped by the store on Friday after hearing similar concerns.

"They came in and saw what we were doing and said, 'You guys are doing all the right things,'" Seaway Market manager Steven Tracy said.

Tracy says his store got a clean bill of health with floor markings keeping people 6-feet apart, employees wearing masks and barriers protecting cashiers and customers. Tracy says he did tell inspectors, though, that one worker died of COVID-19 and another self-isolated.

The store is open this weekend, but Tracy is closing it for three days starting Monday for a precautionary deep clean.

"We're cleaning, we're sanitizing, we're making sure that our employees and people that come and shop in our store are staying safe," Tracy said.

It's something Rodriguez hopes makes a difference as her mom continues to fight for her life.

"I don't want her to give up because we are not giving up on her," Rodriguez said.