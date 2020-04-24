Toledo grocery to close for three days for deep cleaning in COVID-19 safety effort

A Toledo grocery store will be closed beginning Monday for a deep cleaning as part of efforts to keep employees and customers safe from COVID-19.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Seaway Market Place on Cherry Street has no employees actively working in the store who have been diagnosed with the virus, but one employee did die of complications related to COVID-19. Meanwhile, another employee was hospitalized with the illness and store management is self-quarantining after the store's General Manager was diagnosed. They are set to return to work at the start of next week.

In a message to city leadership, sent to 13abc on Friday, the Health Department says an inspection of the store showed that management has been taking steps to mitigate risk for employees and customers, including limiting the number of people in the building to 150 at a time. The store has also told employees to maintain six feet of social distancing and has provided masks and gloves for employees to use, though they are not mandated. The inspectors did reportedly note that most employees are wearing masks while working.

The Health Department also noted that the store has provided an increase in hourly pay for employees who choose to work and are not forcing any employee to work if they do not feel safe doing so. Employees who choose to stay home do not risk losing their jobs as a result.

The store will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week while Stanley Steamer performs a deep clean of the facility. They will reopen on Thursday.