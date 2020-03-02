New program for people coming out of foster care and juvenile justice systems

A new program in Lucas County will provide housing for young adults who are coming out of foster care or the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center with nowhere to go. It's the Bridge to Independence and Success Pilot Program.

It is a joint effort between Lucas Housing Services Corporation, Lucas County Juvenile Court, Lucas County Children Services and others. Monday was the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Experts say there are dozens of young people in our area who come out of the juvenile justice or foster care systems at any given time with no place to go. This program is part of the effort to help change that.

What started as a conversation between two women, has grown into a pilot program that will help change the course of a lot of lives in this community.

A home on Nebraska Avenue will provide campus-like housing and wraparound services to three men between the ages of 18-21. They will receive help finding work or continuing their education. There will also be resident assistants living in the home with the young men.

The hope is that the house will truly become a launching pad for young people in this community who just need a little help reaching their goals.

The plan is to also have a house for young women coming out of foster care or the juvenile justice system with nowhere to go.

While a lot of people were part of making this possible, the program started with a conversation between Demetria Simpson of LMHA and Judge Denise Navarre Cubbon.

On a side note, Simpson is leaving LMHA in the coming weeks. She and her husband will be relocating closer to family. Simpson has a new job, but says she will always be connected to this community and the Bridge to Independence Program that came out of a conversation with her friend.