Toledo juvenile hit by unmarked TPD vehicle Tuesday afternoon

A Toledo juvenile was hit by an unmarked Toledo Police vehicle Tuesday at the corner of Indiana and Heston after the officers attempted to pull over a stolen pickup truck.

According to the police report, the officers observed the truck without license plates and turned on their lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. After they caught up to the truck, it crashed at the corner of Indiana and Heston. Three occupants of the truck began to flee.

Another juvenile, a 16-year-old who was not in the truck and not connected to the pursuit, ran from the area of the accident across Indiana and was struck by the TPD vehicle, which had lights and sirens initiated. The officers rendered aid to him, and he was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two of the juveniles in the stolen truck were apprehended a short time later. One suffered a broken hand in the incident and was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on two outstanding warrants.

The third occupant of the truck was never located.