Toledo juvenile shot Monday night

A 16-year-old Toledoan was shot Monday night and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, Toledo Police were dispatched to The Covenant House apartments for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the lobby with apparent gunshot wounds to his right hand and right leg. He was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing. 13abc will update the story when more information becomes available.