Toledo makes it official: Amazon purchases former Southwyck Mall site

The city of Toledo has officially sold the site of the former Southwyck Shopping Center to Amazon, which will construct a 150,000-square-foot delivery station on the property that will provide delivery services within a 45-minute radius of the site.

According to a press release, the $25 million facility will directly employ 110 people and 300 independent delivery contractors.

The city's plan to sell the property was announced in March.

“Our primary goal was to put this property back into productive use in a manner that strengthens the surrounding area through the creation of new jobs and new capital investment,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “I believe this project will accomplish that goal through the creation of more than 400 jobs that will have a multiplier effect on the Reynolds Road Corridor.”

The city has implemented a tax increment financing (TIF) area for the site that allows the city to recoup its entire $3.6 million investment in the property.