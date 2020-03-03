Toledo man accused of raping 11-year-old girl in 2013

A 46-year-old man is facing rape charges after he was accused in Toledo Municipal Court of having sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13.

According to court documents, the listed incident happened on or around September 1, 2013 when Samuel A. McCadney orally raped an 11-year-old girl at his residence.

Records did not indicate whether the alleged rape happened more than once or over what period of time. He was identified by the victim.

McCadney was arrested Monday and was booked into Lucas County Jail.