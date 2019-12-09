Toledo man accused of stealing from mother with dementia

A Toledo man is being accused of stealing more than $58,000 from his mother, who had been diagnosed with dementia at the time.

According to court documents, Russell Lane is being charged with theft. He used his mother's debit card, forged checks and withdraw slips to to steal from her bank account while living with her in 2017.

Lane's mother was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, and Lane had no legal authority to conduct financial decisions or transactions for his mother.

Lane appeared in court Monday and was released on bond on his own recognizance. He's scheduled back in court Tuesday.