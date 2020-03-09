Toledo man arrested after firing pistol towards ex-wife during argument

A Toledo man was arrested after police said he fired five rounds from a pistol in his front yard while arguing with his ex-wife, two of which were aimed in her direction.

Eulalio Lunas, 29, was arrested for firearm discharge restricted, domestic violence, and aggravated menacing.

According to the police report, it started when Luna and Kelly Evanski, 37, of Watertown, N.Y., were in his front yard. Evanski told police Luna fired the rounds at her, and police found shell casings on the porch and in Luna's pockets.

While searching Luna's residence in the 500 block of E. Streicher, police found numerous firearms and an inert grenade. The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad recovered the grenade for proper disposal.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.