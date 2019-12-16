Toledo man arrested after shooting near Encore Bar

One man is in custody after Toledo Police Gang Task Force officers witnessed gunshots coming from a parking lot near the Encore Bar on W. Alexis Rd.

The task force was conducting surveillance on the location at 2100 W. Alexis after seeing members from different gangs coming and going from the bar.

They heard a single gunshot come from an adjoining parking lot and heard more when they approached the location, witnessing muzzle flashes.

They saw a male, later identified as Jeremy Andrews, with a handgun with a green laser shooting at another male, running eastbound on Alexis. As officers approached, the male threw the gun and ran back towards the bar.

Andrews was taken into custody and the handgun was recovered. He is being charged with tampering with evidence and discharge of a firearm, and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

A victim was not found and no one has come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.