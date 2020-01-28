Toledo man arrested, charged with sex trafficking of minors

A Toledo man was arrested Thursday, charged with sex trafficking two juveniles, according to the US Attorney's Office Northern District of Ohio.

Tyrone Cannon, 24, was indicted earlier in January on two counts of sex trafficking minors between April and May of last year. One count charges the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old female, while the other count charges sex trafficking of a 16-year-old female.

If convicted, Cannon faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years on each count and designation as a sex offender.