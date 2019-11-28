Toledo man arrested for allegedly setting fire to his own home

A Toledo man is facing charges of aggravated arson after authorities say he set fire to his own home late Wednesday night.

According to court documents, Brian Shaffer was arrested and charged with aggravated arson with substantial risk of any harm to a person other than the suspect following a fire in the 900 block of Pinewood Ave. That address was also listed as Shaffer's home address on those documents.

He will be arraigned in Lucas County Municipal Court on Saturday, according to court records.