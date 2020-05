A Toledo man was arrested for breaking into the Target store on W. Alexis Rd. late Saturday night.

Brian Wilson is charged with breaking and entering. According to Toledo Police, he is one of multiple suspects but the only one booked into jail as of now.

Police were called to the shopping center on W. Alexis on reports of businesses being broken into and a fire in the parking lot. This follows protests in downtown Toledo that turned violent earlier in the evening.