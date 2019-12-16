Man attacked with brick, robbed in Toledo

A Toledo man was taken to the hospital after being assaulted with a brick on Sunday morning.

Aaron Stonebrook, 25, was found by Toledo Police officers lying on the sidewalk at Lagrange and Hausman, bleeding from a head injury. Stonebrook said he was attacked by three black males and robbed of his wallet and car keys.

A bloody brick, believed to be the weapon, was found on Hausman.

Stonebrook was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.