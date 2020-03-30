Toledo man bites police officer during domestic violence call

A Toledo man is being charged with assault on a police officer after he bit an officer Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic violence call around 7:15 a.m. involving Emiliano Zapata and his parents. When they arrived on scene, they saw Zapata banging his head on the windshield of his parent's car, shattering the windshield.

Officers Troy Niles and Daniel Wagner attempted to arrest Zapata, but he fought back and attempted to strike the officers. Zapata bit Wagner's hand, who then tased the suspect.

Zapata was handcuffed but continued to struggle, requiring a spit hood be placed on his head.

Zapata was treated on the scene by Toledo Fire & Rescue for hallucinating and the taser probes. Zapata's parents told officers he takes illegal substances.

Wagner was treated and released from Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center for the injuries to his hand. He is not expected to miss any time from work.