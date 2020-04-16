Toledo man builds picnic tables for squirrels

Robb Moore always had an interest in woodworking... but now, with extra time on his hands, he has a new project to keep him busy: picnic tables for squirrels.

Robb describes how the idea came about: "My friend Dave Bias, god love him, wanted one as a joke. I made one and posted it, thinking 'I'll sell a couple, it'll be fun'... and now I'm out here 9-10 hours a day, it's insane!"

That insanity is somewhat reflected in the name of his company -- R.E S.K. Wood Working Crafts -- as a nod to a certain Netflix show.

"It stands for 'Robb Exotic Squirrel King'... don't look at me, I didn't name it!"

Robb says he spends about $150 per day on lumber for the project, and that the new backyard furniture is very popular with a specific set of customers... besides the squirrels themselves, of course.

"I posted on a squirrel page as a joke, and I had to delete it after 5 minutes because my phone wouldn't stop blowing up with people who wanted tables."

He averages about 30 to 60 new tables a day, with a few different varieties for you to choose. The squirrel feeders have a screw sticking out of the center to stick an apple or corn cob on, though condiment holders and planters have also been sold.

"I've delivered several tables to elderly people," he recalls. "A gentleman from the squirrel page lives right down the street, and I just went to put one on his porch for him. It's just fun to see people laugh in a time where nobody wants to smile."

Some of Robb's older neighbors are now the proud owners of these tables, and "Lazer Creations", another Toledo company, has helped him take his designs a step further -- including a custom 13abc one, for our furry friends back at Dorr & Richards.

To order a table for yourself, visit the R.E.S.K. Wood Working Crafts page on Facebook.