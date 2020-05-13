Toledo man charged after robbing person at knife point

A Toledo man is being charged after he allegedly entered someone's backyard and demanded he hand over his car at knife point.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the victim was in a backyard in the 2000 block of Barrows, working on his car when Antonio Hague, 31, allegedly entered the yard and said he was looking for someone. Hague complimented the car and asked to look at it.

After looking in the trunk, Hague pulled out a butcher knife and told the victim he was taking the car. Hague lunged at the victim, who grabbed Hague's arm. Hague dropped the knife and fled.

Toledo Police located Hague at the corner of Berdan and Bellevue. He was identified by the victim in a one-on-one.

Hague was also found with a credit card that didn't belong to him in his possession.

Hague is being charged with aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon. He's due in court Wednesday.