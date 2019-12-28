Toledo man charged in Saturday shooting

A Toledo man is facing two felonious assault charges for his suspected role in a shooting.

Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday police say Stacey Kynard, 52, pulled out a shotgun at Smith Park off Dorr Street and started shooting at two people in a vehicle. Investigators say one of the people in the vehicle returned fire.

During the exchange officers say both people in the vehicle were struck. One of them was shot in the hand and was taken to a nearby hospital. Kynard was also hit and later walked into another hospital. Officers say a 19-year-old in the area was also grazed in the face and neck by a shotgun pellet as they fled the scene. All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Investigators say they believe the incident stemmed from a fight between teenage girls that started on social media. Kynard is set to face a judge in the coming days.

In the meantime, if you have additional information about this shooting you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (419) 255-1111.