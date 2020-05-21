Toledo man indicted by federal grand jury with possessing child pornography

A Toledo man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

Thomas Daniel Johnson, 34, allegedly distributed online child pornography and was attempting to facilitate sexual encounters with a minor who occasionally stayed at his residence.

On November 22, federal investigators and members of the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Taskforce executed a search warrant at Johnson's residence. During the search, several electronic devices were seized which were later discovered to contain large amounts of child pornography.

The FBI and Toledo Police Department conducted the investigation as part of a state-federal task force. The case is being prosecuted in the Northern District of Ohio.