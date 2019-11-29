Toledo man charged with arson, other charges for Thanksgiving night fire

A fire Thursday in the 900 block of Pinewood turned into multiple charges for a Toledo man.

Just before midnight, units responded to a fire at a residence. After on-scene arson investigation, officials determined Brian Schaffer, 33, would need to be taken to the Safety Building to be interviewed.

Schaffer, a resident of the home that was on fire, became combative with officers and a taser was used during the incident. While on the way to Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital, Schaffer kicked the door of the police wagon, causing damage to the cage door.

Schaffer was booked into the Lucas County Jail on charges of vandalism, arson, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.