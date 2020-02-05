Toledo man charged with assault after allegedly stabbing woman in head, neck

A Toledo woman was transported to the hospital after being stabbed in the head.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Tongia Jennings, 46, was located by Toledo Police outside a residence at 1029 Hamilton, bleeding from the back of her head.

According to Jennings, she was stabbed in the back of the head and neck with a piece of glass by Christopher Jennings, 26, who claimed Tongia Jennings struck him in the face and they both fell to the ground, where they continued to fight.

Christopher Jennings claims there was broken glass on the floor when they fell and that he did not stab Tongia Jennings.

Tongia Jennings was treated and released from Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Christopher Jennings appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday morning where he was charged with assault. He was released on his own recognizance.