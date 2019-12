A Toledo man who fired into an occupied home was in court Thursday on charges of felonious assault.

Antonio Broom shot multiple times into a home on the 200 block of E. Hudson during an argument over an eviction.

The victim was standing in the doorway as Broom fired into the house.

Broom's bond was set at $250,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or offense location.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 20.