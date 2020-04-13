Toledo man charged with multiple crimes after weekend domestic violence call

A Toledo man faces multiple charges after being involved in a domestic dispute on Saturday.

Joseph Randall Jr. is being charged with felonious assault, domestic violence and criminal damaging.

Police were called to the 400 block of Elmdale Ct. on Saturday. According to the police report, Randall swung a large kitchen knife at the victim after getting in an argument with the victim's daughter, who Randall has a child with. Randall also hit the victim's daughter in the back of the head.

Randall has a previous charge of domestic violence.

Randall was transported to UTMC for treatment before being taken to the Lucas County Jail. After telling a nurse at UTMC he had to urinate and being provided a urinal, Randall pulled his pants down and urinated on the floor and in cupboards that contained medical equipment.

He's expected to appear in court Monday.