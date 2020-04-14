Toledo man charged with multiple crimes, including violating stay-at-home order

A Toledo man was arrested Monday and charged with multiple misdemeanors, including violating the state's stay-at-home order.

Police were called to 420 Madison in Toledo for Robert Mathis, 67. According to police, he threatened a woman and threw a jar of pens at her, hitting her in the face.

In addition to violating the stay-at-home order, he's being charged with assault and aggravated menacing. He was in court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $5,250.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.