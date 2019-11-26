Toledo man charged with robbing Lewis Ave. Family Dollar

A Toledo man was arrested in connection with a September robbery of a Lewis Avenue Family Dollar.

Brian Friess, 35, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for the robbery on September 15. Friess allegedly robbed the store and held the clerk at gunpoint.

According to court documents, Friess collected approximately $6,000 from the store's safe.

Friess was identified as a possible suspect by the clerk. During a search of his residence, the items of clothing worn during the robbery were found.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.