Toledo man enters guilty plea in connection with July homicide

A Toledo man accused in connection with the murder of an east Toledo man has pleaded guilty of aggravated robbery and burglary.

Darion Martin entered his guilty plea Monday morning. He will be sentenced February 19.

Martin allegedly waited outside in a getaway car as three others accused in the shooting death of Tyler Carr in July went inside the Ironwood residence.

Adrian Eaton was indicted in the homicide, and Dominique Roberts and Justin Wright are charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated murder.

Eaton is scheduled to appear in court January 27, and Wright is scheduled for a February 3 court date. There is no trial date set for Roberts.

Martin was found by police suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a home on the 1300 block of Ironwood. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he later died.