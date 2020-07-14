Toledo man facing charges for assaulting brother with scissors
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
A Toledo man is facing charges of felonious assault after he repeatedly stabbed his brother with a pair of scissors.
John Kennedy, 29, of the 700 block of Western Ave., will be in court Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, police said Kennedy stabbed his brother in the rear of his neck and torso with a pair of scissors during an argument.
The victim was treated at a local hospital emergency room. The documents don't reveal his condition.