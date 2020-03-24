Advertisement

Cannon sentenced to 31 years in prison for sexual contact with child

Patrick Cannon
Patrick Cannon (WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Mar. 24, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man will spend up to three decades in prison after pleading guilty to sexual contact with his 6-year-old child earlier this month. Patrick Cannon was ordered to serve the state minimum sentences for two counts of rape, as well as additional sentences for two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Cannon received 11-year sentences for the rape charges and 54-month (4.5-year) sentences for the additional charges. Those sentences are to be served consecutively. Cannon must also register as a Tier III sex offender.

Cannon was originally arrested on those charges in March of 2020. According to court documents, Cannon attempted to rape the child from April through August of 2019. The documents state the child told Cannon that it hurt, so he stopped.

