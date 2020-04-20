Toledo man tells officers he's been exposed to COVID-19, has prison sentence suspend

A Toledo man had his 30-day sentence at CCNO suspended after he told a booking officer he was allegedly exposed to COVID-19.

At 2:15 a.m. Monday, Toledo Police were called to a shooting in the 1400 N. Superior, where they found two people running from the house. They were later detained.

Dajuan Smith, who lives at the residence, was transported to Lucas County Jail. Upon being book, Smith told the booking officer he had an aunt who died from COVID-19 approximately three weeks ago and that he had been exposed to her. Smith said he had a cough but was not showing any other paperwork.

Smith was charged with disorderly conduct.

Crews could hear noises and movement from inside the residence early Monday but were not getting an answer, so Toledo Police forced entry to check the safety of those inside. Once inside, crews found approximately 30 people, none of whom were shot or injured.