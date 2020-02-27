Toledo man holds gun to girlfriend's head, charged with felonious assault, kidnapping

A Toledo man appeared in court Thursday morning after his girlfriend told police he repeatedly punched her in the face and held a loaded gun to her head in his car.

Kashif R. Bellamy, 30, of Toledo, is charged with felonious assault and kidnapping. His bond was set at $50,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

According to a police report, Bellamy and his girlfriend were looking for a jacket that belonged to Bellamy when they began to argue.

The argument escalated in Bellamy's vehicle, where he punched her in the face while he was driving. She then told police he took a gun, described as a black Glock with an extended magazine, and pointed it at her head. Bellamy refused to stop the vehicle and would not allow his girlfriend to exit.

She thought Bellamy would shoot her, so she jumped out of the moving vehicle near the intersection of Inverness and Underwood. She screamed for help and ran to a house, where the owner allowed her to call 911.

Bellamy was reportedly driving a black 2015 Dodge Challenger with the Ohio license plate BIGKASH. His girlfriend told police this wasn't the first time he threatened her with a gun and that he kept several in his car, including an AR-style rifle and a Draco pistol.

A Toledo Police unit spotted Bellamy's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. He was transported to the Safety Building where he was interviewed, then he was taken to Lucas County Jail, where he was booked.

At the request of Bellamy, his case was continued for Friday morning.